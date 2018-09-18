Global X Management Co LLC Has $146.79 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Global X Management Co LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,704 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 2.6% of Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $146,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 95.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $2,736,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.97.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

