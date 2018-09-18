Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,961,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,091,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,308,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 616,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,228,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $160,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,228. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

