Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Invests $140,000 in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

