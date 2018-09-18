Gilles Delfassy Sells 1,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gilles Delfassy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $786,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,785. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

