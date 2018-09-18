GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 44,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

