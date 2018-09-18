GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

NYSE LH opened at $171.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

