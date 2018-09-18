Genomic Health (GHDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.00

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 5932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,609.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $272,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,105. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 114.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after purchasing an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 223,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 619.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 212,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter worth $6,370,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

