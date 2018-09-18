Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWR. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $275,922.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,720. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

