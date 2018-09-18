General Mills (GIS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,015. General Mills has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre purchased 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in General Mills by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

