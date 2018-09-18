General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,927,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 191,353 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,844,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

