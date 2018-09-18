Garde Capital Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,581,000 after buying an additional 1,292,048 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7,579.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,127,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after buying an additional 1,112,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,468.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 856,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 595,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 347,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136,195.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 324,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

