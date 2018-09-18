GAN (GAN) Trading Down 10.1%

Gan Plc (LON:GAN) fell 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). 115,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 794% from the average session volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, July 30th.

About GAN (LON:GAN)

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

