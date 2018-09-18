Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NYSE: CORR) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 6 0 2.56 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $971.31 million 7.69 $380.59 million $3.15 11.09 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $88.75 million 5.07 $32.60 million $3.81 9.90

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 38.54% 15.56% 5.21% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 35.52% 9.32% 4.96%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

