GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake Increased by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,325,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 288,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,623,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in GameStop by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 471,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GameStop in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.