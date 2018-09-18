G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 114,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

GIII stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.17. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $410,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,662.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

