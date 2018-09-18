FY2020 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd (INFY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

INFY opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Infosys has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,139,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 269.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

