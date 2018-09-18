FY2019 EPS Estimates for Altagas Ltd (ALA) Lowered by Cormark

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Altagas in a research note issued on Friday, September 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Altagas from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Altagas from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.39.

TSE ALA opened at C$22.38 on Monday. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$22.21 and a 1 year high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million. Altagas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

