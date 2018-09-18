FY2018 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,426. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

