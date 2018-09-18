FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Leerink Swann (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.37. Leerink Swann has a “Hold” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Amgen stock opened at $200.81 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $204.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 57,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

