FutureFuel (FF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 10423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
The firm has a market cap of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.73.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.
