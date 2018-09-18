FutureFuel (FF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 10423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The firm has a market cap of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.73.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

