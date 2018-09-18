Friendz Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $412,428.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,407,411 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

