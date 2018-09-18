Freshii (FRII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 30468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freshii from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Freshii from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 367 stores operated by franchise partners in 16 countries, as well as 3 company-owned stores located in Canada.

