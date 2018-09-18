Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $13.72. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 19326256 shares trading hands.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after buying an additional 6,041,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 581,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

