Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) CEO Steven Paul Lawrence Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) CEO Steven Paul Lawrence purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRAN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 50.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 5,057,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Francesca’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 375,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Francesca’s by 323.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,298,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 991,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

