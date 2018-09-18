Francesca’s (FRAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.06. Francesca’s shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2460466 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at $862,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Francesca's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Francesca’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.