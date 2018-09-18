Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forward Air by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $565,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

