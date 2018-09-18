Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $72,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $194,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of FET stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

