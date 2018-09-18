Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other Fortinet news, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $77,787.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $579,299.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,320 shares of company stock worth $13,247,775 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

