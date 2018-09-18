Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $146,798,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $66,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 685,767 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $35,733,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 655.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

FTNT stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $91.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,247,775 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.