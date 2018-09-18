Fortinet (FTNT) Downgraded by UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $91.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $77,787.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $579,299.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,320 shares of company stock worth $13,247,775. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

