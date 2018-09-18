Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPT stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

