Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 110.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $62,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $487,864 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALE opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

