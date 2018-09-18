Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Life Storage to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of LSI opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

