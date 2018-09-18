Fmr LLC Has $101.06 Million Stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.06% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A worth $101,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

