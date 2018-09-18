Fmr LLC Buys 1,239,240 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,240 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $102,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $122,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Huntsman by 383.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.73. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

