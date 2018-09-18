FlutterCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FlutterCoin has a market capitalization of $387,096.00 and $6.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlutterCoin Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me . FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com

FlutterCoin Coin Trading

FlutterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlutterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

