FLO Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. FLO has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $20,952.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 217% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 146,582,324 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

