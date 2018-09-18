FLiK (FLIK) Reaches Market Cap of $186,969.00

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One FLiK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLiK has a market capitalization of $186,969.00 and $0.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLiK has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00265376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00148885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.21 or 0.06119713 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

About FLiK

FLiK’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io . FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

