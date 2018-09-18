Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,546,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,341,000 after purchasing an additional 442,152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,488,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

