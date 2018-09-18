Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.68 and a 52-week high of $173.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

