Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 602 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,352,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,910,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,010,000 after acquiring an additional 734,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,611,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $953,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,623 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 81.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,338,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. equities analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cowen began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

