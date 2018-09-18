First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.