First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) Position Raised by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.