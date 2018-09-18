First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $90,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 166.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,304,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

