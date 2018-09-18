First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Position in Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.