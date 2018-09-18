First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,499 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,054,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 496,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 435,305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,202,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,521 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $4,452,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

