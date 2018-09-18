First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,259 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

