First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Stock

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 74,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,652,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 222,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.88. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

