First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 847.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,953 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 3,262.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 111.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,870,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 699,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 1,057.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 652,445 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.70. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.47%.

WGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

