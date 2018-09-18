First Horizon National (FHN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. First Horizon's efforts to strengthen its core Tennessee banking franchise bode well for the long term. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategies are likely to support the top line. Also, the company’s focus to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities encourages us. However, consistently rising expenses are likely to weigh on its profitability. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Further, legal costs from ongoing litigation issues might impact its financials.”

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon National from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.74%. equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,369.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman D Bryan Jordan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 611,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,136.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,920,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,153,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 559.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,480,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588,072 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,559,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,026,000 after purchasing an additional 340,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.